Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment ITV Tyne Tees presenter Ian Payne told Nancy Spencer the good news

A wing-walking Grandma will represent the ITV Tyne Tees at the Pride of Britain awards after winning the region's Fundraiser of the Year award.

Nancy Spencer has volunteered at the St Teresa's Hospice in Darlington for 26 years arranging a number of fundraising events including charity nights, summer balls and coffee mornings.

However, it is her own personal challenges that have really caught the eye, completing sponsored bed pushes and abseiling before strapping herself to the top of a plane in May this year for a wing walk at 81 years of age.

She received a good luck message from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before her attempt and has now been honoured with a Pride of Britain award for her efforts.

Nancy Spencer took part in a wingwalk for St Teresa's Hospice. Credit: Wingwalk Buzz

"I can't believe I have won this award for something I have enjoyed doing for the last 26 years," she said after being told she was the winner. "I just feel so lucky and honoured to have received this because, in my mind, I don't deserve it.

"That is amazing, absolutely amazing. I just can't believe it."

Former Emmerdale actress Charlie Hardwick was part of the judging panel and offered special praise to Mrs Spencer for her efforts.

"Nancy is a sublime example of what older women are capable of doing," Mrs Hardwick explained. "She is extraordinary.

"The physical strength it takes to do a wing walk. You are in an absolute gale force up there and you are up in the sky. That takes some nerve.

"When she should be taking it easy she is still tirelessly working. I just take my hat off for her."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...