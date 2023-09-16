A dog owner has been banned from keeping animals after his pet was left with fur loss, crusty skin and scabs when he did not provide treatment prescribed by a vet.

Gizmo, a Shih Tzu/Jack Russell cross type dog was found covered in crusty skin and scabs with large areas of his body completely devoid of fur due to dermatitis.

Following his case, animal welfare charity RSPCA is urging pet owners to seek and follow veterinary advice.

Michael Walker, of Cranesville, Gateshead, was disqualified from keeping dogs for five years after admitting to causing his pet unnecessary suffering.

The RSPCA said an inspector had visited his house in January this year after officers had previously advised him to clean up his pet’s living environment and get his skin seen by a vet.

They found Gizmo had overgrown nails, loss of fur and that his skin was crusty and scabby.

Gizmo had overgrown nails and had lost a large amount of fur. Credit: RSPCA

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard the dog had been taken to PDSA.

Inspector Lucy Green said: "I was shown a bottle of almost full shampoo and a bottle of prednisolone dated 14 November 2022 with approximately ten tablets left in the bottle. I rang the PDSA who informed me that the only time they had seen Gizmo was on that date and the medication should have run out around Christmas.”

Walker agreed for Gizmo to be taken and seen by a vet, and he was transported to a practice in North Tyneside later that day by the RSPCA.

An examination showed he had generalised dermatitis, a fractured lower left canine and acute diarrhoea. He was also given a body condition score of 2-3 out of 9, which a vet said was likely indicative of the fact he had not been given a suitable diet for at least six months.

In his evidence to the court, the vet who examined the dog, said: “Based on my professional opinion, it is unlikely that Gizmo was provided with a suitable environment or given a suitable diet to meet his needs. It is obvious he was given little protection from pain, suffering or disease. This suffering was avoidable.”

Gizmo has a new home lined up. Credit: RSPCA

The court heard Walker told the inspector he “sometimes forgot” to give Gizmo his medication.

He had previously told an RSPCA officer that he had been verbally told by a vet that Gizmo’s health issues may have been caused by mites or a grass allergy.

As well as the five-year disqualification order on keeping dogs, magistrates also ordered Walker to pay costs of £180 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Speaking after the case, inspector Green said: “Gizmo is a really sweet natured little dog who has really come out of his shell in his foster home. He looks unrecognisable now, and I'm really happy that he already has a lovely new home lined up.

“This case illustrates how important it is to get timely veterinary intervention, to follow the advice you are given, and to seek help from your vet if you have concerns or your pet’s condition is not improving.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...