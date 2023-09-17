New Dean of Durham gives inaugural sermon at Durham Cathedral service

The new Dean of Durham spoke of priorities of pilgrimage, prayer and proclamation in his inaugural sermon at a special service at Durham Cathedral on Saturday 16 September.

The installation of the Very Revd Dr Philip Plyming was attended by leading figures from the county, city, church and members of the public.

During the service, Dr Plyming was presented to the people gathered by representatives of St John’s College, Durham, and Cranmer Hall, where he served as warden since 2017.

The Bishop of Durham, the Rt Revd Paul Butler, greeted Dr Plyming and the Royal Letters Patent issued by HM The King was read out by the Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Snowden, indicating the Sovereign’s approval of Philip Plyming as Dean of Durham.

The Dean finished his sermon with a prayer from one of his predecessors, Michael Sadgrove.

The service included music chosen by the new Dean, including The Call of Wisdom by Will Todd, with words by Canon Michael Hampel, Precentor at Durham Cathedral.

The Dean said: "I'm leading, above all, the spiritual life of our cathedral. Above all, we're a church. We welcome visitors from across the North East and beyond and I know how special Durham Cathedral is for all people in the North East. But the heart of my role is to pray, to witness and to lead people into worship."

Welcoming Philip as the next Dean, the Bishop of Durham said: “I am delighted that Dr Philip Plyming is to be the new Dean of Durham. Philip brings pastoral, theological, leadership and missional gifts and experience to the role.

"Clearly, he knows and loves the Cathedral and the Diocese very well already. I am excited at the leadership Philip will bring as the Cathedral moves forward in its mission and ministry, especially in relation to younger people and those on the margins of society.”

