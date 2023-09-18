A couple have appeared in court charged over an attack by two XL bully dogs which are alleged to have injured a child and another dog.

The pair from Middlesbrough both pleaded not guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

The charge follows an incident on Redcar beach on 5 February, when a husky dog was badly injured.

More than £35,000 was raised by members of the community after Naevia's injury, which required extensive veterinary care.

The charge specified that they were in charge of “two dogs, namely XL Bulldogs which were dangerously out of control on Redcar Beach and while out of control injured another dog and a child.”

A 50-year-old man appeared at Teesside Crown Court remotely via a video link. A 39-year-old woman has been granted bail until the next court appearance.

The case was adjourned for a week.

