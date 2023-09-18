Emergency services are in attendance after a multi-vehicle accident on the A1.

Northumbria Police were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway near Stannington at around 12:30pm on Monday 18 September which closed the road.

Two units were dispatched from the Great North Air Ambulance Service while the Northumberland Fire Service and Great North Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12:30pm today (Monday) we received a report of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 southbound near Stannington.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and diversions are in place.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 near Stannington shortly before 12:30pm today (18 September).

"We have dispatched three emergency ambulance crews, two patient transport crews, our full Hazardous Area Response Team, a clinical team leader and an officer, and have requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service. All are currently still on scene."

