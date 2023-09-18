There is major disruption on the East Coast mainline after a person was hit by a train in North Yorkshire.

The incident is reported to have happened between Northallerton and York.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: A person has been hit by a train between Northallerton and York meaning all lines are closed. Whilst emergency services attend the incident, trains between these stations may be cancelled or delayed.

Major disruption is expected until about 2:30pm.

Routes affected:

CrossCountry between Aberdeen and Bristol Temple Meads, and between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and Penzance

Grand Central between Sunderland and London Kings Cross

LNER between Aberdeen / Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

TransPennine Express between Saltburn and Manchester Airport, and between Newcastle and Manchester Piccadilly / Liverpool Lime Street

People are advised to check their journeys before they travel.

Samaritans provides round-the-clock support for people when they need it most. You can call them 24 hours a day on 116 123. They also have tips if you're concerned about someone you know, and advice if you're struggling yourself.

