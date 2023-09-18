Play Brightcove video

Newcastle United fans have begun their long trip to Milan to watch their team in the Champions League.

Some fans will take as many as five flights to get there and back as the Geordie faithful follow their side across the continent.

It has been a long time coming for Newcastle fans. The club have not featured in the Champions League for 20 years since Sir Bobby Robson's reign.

Meanwhile, fans who are already in Milan have been enjoying themselves despite poor weather causing havoc in the Italian city.

