Police are investigating a suspected stabbing which left one man requiring hospital treatment.

Northumbria Police were called to reports of a disturbance between two men on Front Street in Tynemouth shortly before 10pm on Saturday 16 September.

One man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a bladed article. His injuries are not said to be life threatening and he has since been discharged.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 10pm on Saturday (September 16), we received a report of a disturbance at a premises on Front Street, in Tynemouth.

“It was reported that a male had assaulted another male. The victim suffered injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article which were not believed to be life-threatening.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and has since been discharged."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the website or call 101, quoting reference NP-20230916-1100.

