Ant and Dec in search for 'cheeky' Geordie boys for Saturday Night Takeaway role

Ant and Dec are searching for two mini doppelgangers for the upcoming new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

The duo took to Instagram on Monday to announce they are looking for a new Ant and Dec for the hit ITV series as the previous pair are too big for the role.

Neil Overend and Haydn Reid took on the duties in 2013, taking over from original Little Ant and Dec pair James Pallister and Dylan McKenna-Redshaw - who are both now in their late twenties.

In a video posted on Instagram, Dec said: "There is a little bit of a problem. You see, the old Little Ant and Dec are just that - they're a bit old."

"They're not little anymore," Ant added. "We need a new Little Ant and Dec - so, if you know any Geordie lads aged between five and seven, then let us know."

He added: "Oh - very importantly, they have to be cheeky."

Dec agreed: "The cheekier, the better! If you're a mam or dad, and you think you might have one of them at home, then why don't you get in touch with us?"

Saturday Night Takeaway is starting its 20th series in 2024.

