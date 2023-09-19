A man has been arrested following a serious crash which left eight people in hospital.

Two people remain in hospital with serious injuries following the crash in Northumberland on Monday 18 September.

Officers investigating the multi-vehicle collision, which happened on the A1 southbound near Stannington, are appealing for witnesses to come through.

It was reported an HGV collided with four other vehicles at about 12:30pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and eight people were taken to hospital. Six have since been discharged with minor injuries.

Two people remain in hospital with serious injuries and their conditions are described as stable, a police spokesperson said.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released on police bail as inquires continue.

The road was closed for about 12 hours, fully reopening just after midnight.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: “This collision has left two people in hospital with serious injuries, and we are determined to fully understand what has happened.

“A number of enquiries have been ongoing – but today we would also urge any further witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch with us.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we are also appealing for any key witnesses to come forward – particularly those driving on the A1 north or southbound near Stannington at the time this collision occurred.

“Your information could prove key to the investigation – so I would encourage anyone who thinks they can help to contact us as soon as possible.”

Officers are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website, or call 101, quoting log number NP-20230918-0407.

