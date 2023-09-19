Newcastle fans take over Milan ahead of Champions League match

Thousands of Newcastle United fans have travelled to Milan for the Magpies' first match in the Champions League in 20 years.

NUFC play AC Milan tonight (Tuesday 19 September), with kick off at 5:45pm UK time at the San Siro Stadium.

Geordie fans have decorated parts of the city with flags and banners and line the streets chanting and singing.

Many who were lucky enough to see Newcastle United play in their last Champions League appearance in 2003 have spoken to Tyne Tees about what it feels like to be back in Europe.

Play Brightcove video

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...