Newcastle United were left counting their blessings as they earned a point on their return to the Champions League.

A series of tremendous saves from Nick Pope kept the scoreline level while Jacob Murphy came to the rescue with a fantastic goal-line clearance, with the Magpies goalkeeper beaten.

Sean Longstaff had Newcastle's best chance in the dying moments but his shot was well saved by Marco Sportiello as the spoils were shared.

A full stadium display welcomed the sides as they took to the San Siro pitch, Newcastle hearing the Champions League anthem for the first time in 20 years.

Newcastle players ahead of kick-off. Credit: PA

However, the Magpies looked to be struggling to adapt to life back in the big time as Milan dominated the early stages. Pope faced down a barrage in the Newcastle goal with the Englishman working wonders to keep the scoreline level.

A slack clearance created the first proper opening of the game as Rade Krunić forced Pope into a good save from 25 yards out. He was back in action seconds later as Samuel Chukwueze got his head to the resulting corner.

The Rossoneri's pressure did not let up as Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez were each foiled by the busy Pope. Rafael Leao was inches away from converting from a corner with the ball just out of reach at the far post.

From there, Newcastle looked to have weathered the initial storm, enjoying more sustained spells of possession but the best chances kept falling to the hosts.

Nick Pope was kept busy at the San Siro. Credit: PA

Milan looked consistently dangerous down the left-hand side and it was from there they earned their best chance of the match. Leao danced around the Newcastle defence into the box but failed to get the ball out of his feet to get his shot away.

However, it fell to Tommaso Pobega at the edge of the box. The Milan midfielder's shot beat the despairing dive of Pope but not Murphy on the goalline as he came to the Magpies' rescue.

Newcastle had few chances to boast going into half-time but had more of a foothold in the game after the interval with the two sides sharing possession.

However, with neither side able to make a breakthrough, both managers made changes with Callum Wilson and Miguel Almirón entering the action for the away side.

Yet it was Milan who fashioned, the next opportunity as substitute Tijjani Reijnders made space for himself in the box before firing straight at Pope.

Eddie Howe will be happy with a point with his side often on the backfoot at the San Siro. Credit: PA

Sandro Tonali's San Siro return came to an end 71 minutes in as he was replaced by Elliot Anderson. The Italian's departure coincided with another spell of pressure from the home side.

Leao headed over following a magnificent cross from Alessandro Florenzi before the Newcastle backline made a series of blocks to keep the scoreline level.

Newcastle rallied in injury time as the match became increasingly stretched. Sean Longstaff forcing substitute goalkeeper Sportiello into a strong save with the Magpies' first shot on target.

In the end, the points were shared. Howe will certainly be the happier manager with the result, in what was a huge learning experience in the club's first game back in Europe's showpiece football competition.

