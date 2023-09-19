A Newcastle United fan has been injured after an alleged incident in Milan.

The reported stabbing happened in the city on Monday night ahead of tonight's Champions League match with AC Milan.

A Newcastle United spokesperson said the club was "deeply concerned" and was liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.

Police in Milan said it was not clear whether the incident was football related.

About 5,000 fans have been arriving in the Italian city ahead of Newcastle's first Champions League match in 20 years.

Emergency services attended the incident in Milan on Monday night. Credit: Viewer's picture

A spokesperson for Milan Police said: “The incident took place about midnight in the neighbourhood of Navigli which is populated with bars.

“A police patrol came across the incident, which involved seven or eight people wearing hooded sweatshirts. We are still searching for these people.

“A supporter of Newcastle, who is 58 years old, suffered two slight wounds to his arms and one a little bit deeper on his back. He was sent to the Policlinico Hospital and is expected to be discharged later today.

“DIGOS (Divisione Investigazioni Generali e Operazioni Speciali), the branch which deals with football supporters, is investigating, but at this moment it is not clear if this is related to football or something else because no emblems were visible.”

A club spokesperson said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.”

It has been reported in the Italian media that the victim is 58 years old and was attacked shortly after midnight by a gang of around eight.

It is understood his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Milano Today reported that the man had been stabbed twice in the arm and once in the back and was taken to hospital, where his condition was improving.

Medics attended to the Newcastle fan's injuries after the incident in Milan. Credit: Viewer's picture

