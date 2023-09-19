A woman stabbed her own sister to death in Hartlepool following months of aggravation between family members.

Marie Metcalfe has been jailed for life and will spend a minimum of 18 years behind bars for the murder of her older sister Laura Metcalfe.

The mum-of-three died six days after she was stabbed in Brougham Terrace, in Hartlepool.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the sisters - who were among a total of 15 siblings - had been in a long-running conflict with a number of other family members.

Laura, 44, had lived in Scotland for almost 20 years but had moved back to Hartlepool after the breakdown of her relationship to be closer to family.

The 41-year-old defendant had accused Laura and two other sisters of assaulting her in July last year but the case was finally dropped at the beginning of this year.

She had also previously made a "malicious and untrue allegation" about Laura to police.

Jamie Hill KC, prosecuting, said the feud came to a tragic conclusion on Good Friday, 7 April.

Kelly Nicholson, who was staying with Laura but was refused entry to her home as she intoxicated, turned up at Marie's home, which was on the same street.

The pair headed to the shop, where Ms Nicholson could be seen "blatantly stealing" chocolate, said Mr Hill.

While Marie remained in the shop, Ms Nicholson, who had previously been kicking at Laura's door while she was out, headed back along Brougham Terrace where she bumped into Laura, who jumped over a wall and a brief scuffle ensued.

The court heard they appeared to be "tussling over something”, which Mr Hill says may well have been the stolen chocolate.

Metcalfe then left the store and caught the end of the brief altercation between her sister and Ms Nicholson.

The defendant then approached her sister and plunged a knife into her chest in one swift movement.

Laura managed to stumble back to her home and asked her son to call an ambulance as he tried to give first aid.

Paramedics and police arrived quickly but Laura had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Medics managed to carry out emergency surgery and restart her heart and she was taken to hospital.

Her heart was repaired at James Cook University Hospital but she died six days later.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the defendant - who had not spoken to her own mother in 18 years - had a history of violent behaviour including smashing a glass in a woman's face in a nightclub, intimidating a witness, and hitting a man over the head with a hammer during an argument in the street.

Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, pleaded guilty to murder on the day her trial was due to start. She had seven previous convictions for 14 offences.

Nicholas Lumley, mitigating for Metcalfe, said the offence was not premeditated and that Metcalfe had no intention of killing Laura but instead injuring her.

He added: “The remorse here is palpable”.

Mr Lumley said Metcalfe has long accepted responsibility for her actions and has more recently accepted criminal responsibility.

“She knows she must be punished for what she has done,” said Mr Lumley.

A victim impact statement from both the victim and the defendant’s mother, 70, was read out in court.

Since Laura’s death she has taken in her three children. “I wouldn’t change having the children for the world but it has had a massive impact on my life.”

She added: “Marie has left her niece and nephews without a mam. [The youngest child] cries for his mum day and night.”

Judge Howard Crowson sentenced Metcalfe to life imprisonment and told her she would serve at least 18 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

He said: "It is not entirely clear for how long you were in possession of the knife, it was not a small knife and you must have had it before you went to the shop and known you were carrying it.

"You had therefore carried the knife through local streets and into the shop before the confrontation with Laura, you did, in any view, carry it to the scene of this murder.

"Your swift resort to the knife as a weapon convinces me that you did have the knife available as a weapon and there never was any doubt it was used to inflict the fatal wound to your sister."

Speaking after sentencing at Teesside Crown Court today, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Simone Bennett said: “This was a terrible, tragic incident which has had devastating and long-lasting effects on Laura’s family and on the wider community.

“Yesterday Marie Metcalfe pleaded guilty to her sister’s murder and therefore there was no trial, which would have added to the family’s stress and trauma.

“The sentence passed today reflects the serious nature of the crime and its effects on Laura’s family.

“Marie Metcalfe will now spend a lengthy period in prison - with time to reflect on her actions that day.

“On behalf of the investigation team I would like to thank Laura’s family for their support and also the wider community in engaging with the police which has ultimately led to this outcome.

“I wish Laura’s family strength and courage as they continue to come to terms with what happened to their loved one.”

Paying tribute to Laura, her family said in a statement: "The loss of Laura, a much-loved mum, sister, daughter and friend has destroyed our family beyond repair. We will never forget her and will love and miss her forever."

