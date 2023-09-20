Forensic teams are working at the scene of a block of flats on Teesside.

A police cordon is in place outside the flats in South Bank.

Cleveland Police has not commented on the nature of the investigations in Ajax Way.

Officers are also stationed outside flats in South Terrace, which is several streets away.

Forensic officers are working at the scene of a flat in Ajax Way, South Bank. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

The front doors of two properties have been taped off and police vehicles remain at the scene.

Witnesses say Cleveland Police arrived in the street at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

It is not known whether the two incidents are linked.

Cleveland Police has been contacted for further information.

Cordons are in place outside two properties in South Terrace, South Bank. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

