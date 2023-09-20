A fourth person has been arrested as inquiries continue after several "suspicious items" were found in a home.

Explosive experts were called to a property in Billingham, on Teesside, on Saturday, when three people were arrested.

Police have reassured residents not to be alarmed by the presence of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts.

The three people arrested in connection with the incident in Collingwood Road have been released on conditional bail.

One of the three has been remanded to appear in court in relation to an assault, unrelated to this incident, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

Police inquiries are continuing, with officers carrying out further investigations at an address in Howard Walk in Billingham.

A fourth person has been arrested in relation to the investigation and was being questioned by officers on Tuesday.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Barnes said: “I would like to reassure the public that it is usual practice to carry out a thorough investigation in circumstances such as this.

“Whilst the presence of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts may cause some concern for those living in the area, please don’t be alarmed whilst these enquiries are carried out. A police cordon will be in place and officers will remain in the area throughout the course of the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 186330.

