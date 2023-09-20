A man will be tried in court after being charged with 12 counts of arson for a spate of car fires.

Several vehicles were set alight in Hartlepool during the early hours of 18 August across seven different streets in the town.

A 31-year-old man has now been charged in connection to the incident and will stand trial at Teesside Crown Court on 18 October 2023.

The charges also relate to fires in Hartlepool on 19 and 20 February.

The man has been remanded in custody until the trial.

A number of vehicles were badly damaged on 18 August. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...