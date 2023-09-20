Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick expressed pride in his side's second-half performance as they came from a goal behind to draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Boro have endured a terrible start to the Championship campaign, failing to win any of their opening seven games. However, there were signs of life during the second period against Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Anthony Musaba's first-half strike left Carrick's side with a mountain to climb but they earned a point after Darragh Lenihan converted from a corner.

However, Carrick saw enough from his players to take encouragement that their fortunes can turn in the coming weeks.

Darragh Lenihan was on the scoresheet as Middlesbrough drew with Sheffield Wednesday. Credit: PA

“It was a game of two halves," the 42-year-old said after the game. "I think in the first half we were second-guessing things and we lacked that belief and confidence.

“We wanted three points but sometimes that can turn to desperation and that can be dangerous. It can make things tense and I think we tensed up a bit in the first half, we were almost over trying.

“We showed what we were capable of in the second half and it was really encouraging for the players, I’m proud of them. Being behind at half-time is a difficult place to be.

“Going behind kick-started us; it gave us the freedom of expression to chase the game down. In terms of reaction, character and personality I never doubted them.

“We had some good spells of play in the second half. We were doing lots of good things, especially down the sides, we just didn’t quite get the end part right.

“Of course, we expected to pick up more points than we have but I really enjoy working with this group of players. The boys are frustrated, we wanted to come here and win but it wasn’t to be.”

Middlesbrough remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship, tied on two points with Tuesday's opponents. Carrick will be desperate for their luck to turn when they return to action against Southampton on Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...