Cleveland Police is no longer in special measures after making improvements to prevention activity and problem-solving techniques.

The force has been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

It had been put in special measures in 2019 when it was rated as "inadequate" in all areas.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said: “I am reassured by the plans Cleveland Police has in place to continue making improvements.

"The force will be inspected again next year when we will assess its progress to make sure the people of Cleveland are getting the service they deserve from their police force.”

The improvements made by Cleveland Police:

improving the co-ordination of prevention activity with the aim of reducing crime and anti-social behaviour;

making better use of problem-solving techniques to make communities safer and reduce the force’s demand;

better understanding of demand through comprehensive demand analysis; and

fully coordinating financial and workforce plans to make sure resources are aligned to force priorities.

Chief Constable Mark Webster said: “Since joining Cleveland Police in April 2022, I have been committed to steering a clear pathway out of HMICFRS oversight. I have also seen the commitment and determination of colleagues every day, striving to drive the force forward."

Thanking officers, staff and volunteers, as well as the office for the police and crime commissioner, he added: “Cleveland Police has the second highest rate of arrests nationally, crime has fallen over the summer this year compared to the previous 12 months, we have an above average solved crime rate for residential burglary, personal robbery, vehicle crime and theft from person, we've significantly improved the quality of prosecutions we put before the courts and are rated as one of the best forces nationally for this, and the force has the fourth fastest average answer time nationally for 999 calls.

"There are many more examples of how Cleveland Police has improved, however we will not lose sight of the fact there is still much more to be done.

“Today we are celebrating this news and acknowledging Cleveland Police isn’t the same force it was in 2019, but this does not mean our hard work will stop. We will continue to push forward and embed sustainable improvement to deliver the best possible service to the public of Teesside.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...