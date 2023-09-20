An off-duty police officer has been hailed a hero after he saved a four-year-old boy from drowning.

A police staff investigator (PSI) was visiting Blyth Beach in Northumberland with his family on Monday 4 September when he noticed a young boy in difficulty in the water as he was paddle boarding.

The PSI entered into the water to help the child, who was submerged and desperately crying for help.

Concerned the youngster would drown, the officer swam out to find him and dragged him back to shore.

He reunited the boy with his mother, taking extra time to ensure he was okay before returning to his group.

He has now been described as a "true hero" with his quick actions preventing a potential tragedy.

The boy was rescued from the water at Blyth Beach. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Chief Superintendent Rennison said: “We are incredibly thankful for this police staff member’s actions as, without his intervention, this incident could have undoubtedly resulted in tragedy.

“He took swift, decisive action and made the decision to put his own welfare at risk to help another person – which is the hallmark of a true hero.

“What is clear to me from this incident is that he has a strong passion and dedication to help people, a trait which he evidently carries into his personal life. He is a credit not only to his team, but the force as a whole.

“He is exactly the type of person I’m honoured to have working alongside me in the police family and know the public will share my gratitude to him for being a true life-saver.

“As ever, we’d always ask the public to recognise the potential risks when going into the water – and we’ll always support our partners in their campaigns to increase awareness and understanding of these dangers.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...