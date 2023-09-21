South Bank: Four arrested on suspicion of 'administering noxious substance' after women's deaths
Four people have been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance following the deaths of two women on Teesside.
The women were found dead at two separate properties in South Bank, Middlesbrough.
A 35-year-old woman was found dead at a flat in Ajax Way on the evening of Monday 18 September.
Police were then called to a property in South Court at about 10:30am on Tuesday 19 September, where a 38-year-old woman had died.
Cleveland Police has said they are treating both deaths as unexplained. Tests are being carried out to establish the cause of death.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in relation to both incidents.
Two men, aged 47, and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in connection with the death at South Court.
All remain on bail while inquiries are ongoing.
