Four people have been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance following the deaths of two women on Teesside.

The women were found dead at two separate properties in South Bank, Middlesbrough.

A 35-year-old woman was found dead at a flat in Ajax Way on the evening of Monday 18 September.

Police were then called to a property in South Court at about 10:30am on Tuesday 19 September, where a 38-year-old woman had died.

Cleveland Police has said they are treating both deaths as unexplained. Tests are being carried out to establish the cause of death.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in relation to both incidents.

Two men, aged 47, and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in connection with the death at South Court.

All remain on bail while inquiries are ongoing.

Forensic officers working at a property in Ajax Way, South Bank on Wednesday. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...