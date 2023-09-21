South Bank: Four arrested on suspicion of 'administering noxious substance' after women's deaths

Police attended the deaths of two women in properties in Ajax Way (left) and South Court, both in the South Bank area of Middlesbrough. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

Four people have been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance following the deaths of two women on Teesside.

The women were found dead at two separate properties in South Bank, Middlesbrough.

A 35-year-old woman was found dead at a flat in Ajax Way on the evening of Monday 18 September.

Four people arrested after women found dead in two flats

Police were then called to a property in South Court at about 10:30am on Tuesday 19 September, where a 38-year-old woman had died.

Cleveland Police has said they are treating both deaths as unexplained. Tests are being carried out to establish the cause of death.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in relation to both incidents.

Two men, aged 47, and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in connection with the death at South Court. 

All remain on bail while inquiries are ongoing.

Forensic officers working at a property in Ajax Way, South Bank on Wednesday. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

