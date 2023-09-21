A police car overturned in a crash in Newcastle on Wednesday night leaving four people injured.

The incident happened on Barrack Road in the Fenham area and ambulance crews were called there at 7:10pm.

In a statement, Northumbria Police confirmed one of their vehicles had overturned, and that it is thought nobody suffered serious injuries.

It reported that two cars had been involved, including a Northumbria Police vehicle. Credit: North News

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported that two cars had been involved, including a Northumbria Police vehicle.

“Thankfully nobody was believed to have suffered serious injuries. Part of the road was temporarily closed but has since been re-opened.

“Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses or those with dashcam footage should contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference number NP-20230920-1053.”

