A grandfather who lost his leg in a motorbike accident has vowed "to plod on" despite his life-changing injury.

Malcolm Tierney, from Gateshead, had been riding his motorbike in Consett, County Durham on 22 June when he was involved in a collision with a car on the A692.

The 73-year-old sustained a serious right leg injury and was flown to the RVI in Newcastle for treatment. by the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS). It was there he received the news that it would require amputation.

He said: “I can remember the surgeon saying it’s a real mess, we can do this we can do that, but in a couple of weeks’ time it might get infected and basically, you’d be better off chopping it off like a sirloin steak.

"I can remember saying take it off where the flesh is good, so there’s no chance of reinfection. There’s about four inches below my knee, so still a canny 20 inches.”

Malcolm Tierney has thanked the GNAAS for saving his life. Credit: GNAAS

Despite his injury, Mr Tierney has vowed to remain positive as he thanked doctors for saving his life.

“There’s no point in grieving," he said. "You just have to plod on and get on with it.

“I’m managing to get out of bed and moving around so I’m doing pretty good in that sense. I try to look at the positives, anything can happen so I’m just taking it one day at a time.

“The team from GNAAS saved my life by getting me away from the accident. I can’t thank them enough, I’m still here.”

