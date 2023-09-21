Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of Faye Fantarrow after the singer-songwriter's death last month.

The 21-year-old from Sunderland was one of the North East's most promising young musicians, playing at several festivals including Mouth of the Tyne and Stockton Calling.

She was diagnosed with an aggressive glioma brain tumour in 2022 with fundraising taking place to try to get potentially life-saving treatment in the US.

Hundreds of people were in attendance at Faye Fantarrow's funeral. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

However, earlier this year it was announced her health had deteriorated and she would be unable to continue with treatment before her death on 26 August.

Hundreds of people attended the service at Sunderland Minster to pay their final respects.

Among them was Eurythmics star Dave Stewart who had signed Miss Fantarrow for his record label.

They spent hours producing music together and he paid tribute to the "special" friendship that they had.

Faye Fantarrow worked closely with Dave Stewart on her music. Credit: Faye Fantarrow

"She knew she had so much more to give and I knew she was just getting started," he said. "She walked into the room and she was action. She lit up the room and she wanted to do everything all at once.

"She was writing four or five songs in a day and all of them were very poignant and astute. She was as sharp as a razor and funny as hell.

"She will always remain a diamond in my head because the time we spent together was very special."

David Brewis, a fellow singer from Sunderland, was also among those to pay tribute to Miss Fantarrow, suggesting her legacy in the city would still be felt for years to come.

Sunderland singer David Brewis was among those in attendance at the funeral. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"It is so nice to see so many people coming together," he said. "Faye was someone known in different capacities, including as a young musician.

"She clearly touched the lives of lots of people and her struggle with cancer brought lots and lots of people together. Especially the music community in Sunderland.

"It is a really nice thing to see and I hope it brings some comfort to her family.

"I think Faye's story will now become part of what it means to be a musician in Sunderland. That is her legacy really.

"The music that she made but she also becomes a touchstone by making these songs and bringing people together."

Collections from the service will be donated to Greenpeace and Paws for Thought Sunderland.

