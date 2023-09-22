England's women put the agony of World Cup defeat behind them with a 2-1 defeat over Scotland in the Nation's League.

First half goals from Alnwick's Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp secured the win for Sarina Wiegman's side in front of a sold-out crowd at the Stadium of Light.

It was a homecoming for the likes of Bronze and Harrogate's Rachel Daly, who both spent time on Wearside in their early careers.

The Lionesses bounced back from a painful World Cup defeat in August this year, when they missed out 1-0 to Spain in a match shrouded in controversy after the Spanish FA president kissed one of the players on the lips.

The Stadium of Light fell silent before kick off. Credit: PA Images

Before kick off tonight, players from both sides lined up to pay tribute to Sheffield United star Maddy Cusack, who died aged 27 this week.

As the match got underway, England showed early signs of dominance, but it was Scotland who had the first real opportunity. Mary Earps had to get down well to deny Caroline Weir on 20 minutes.

In the 24th minute, Harrogate's Daly thought she had given England the lead with a thumping header - but it was ruled offside by referee Maria Sole Caputi.

Finally, England found a way through: Lucy Bronze slipped behind the Scotland defence to nod home a Katie Zelem cross to give the home side the lead.

Just a few minutes later Lauren Hemp doubled the Lionesses' advantage just before Scotland pulled one back to go into the break with the score at 2-1.

Straight after half time Lauren James attempted to curl an effort into the far corner. Alexander was confident and the ball instead went wide.

But after this, the pace of the match seemed to noticeably slow down. Scotland still held their own, though, just missing an equalizer in the 77th minute, hitting the crossbar.

Another excellent stop from Earps came after Grimshaw fired a cutback straight down the middle four minutes from full time.

England had the ball in the net in extra time but were denied by the offside flag.

The victory also comes after the Lionesses and the Football Association (FA) reached an agreement regarding the long-standing dispute over bonuses and commercial structures.

England captain Millie Bright confirmed the news at a press conference on Thursday, saying the deal that was secured is "bigger than just the bonus".

