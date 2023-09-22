A man has been banned from keeping dogs for five years after he was filmed on a mobile phone beating his seven-month-old puppy.

Christopher Smith of Rutland Place, Consett, claimed he was drunk when he carried out the five-minute attack on pocket bully Lazarus, which was seen cowering and trying to pull away.

The 32-year-old was prosecuted by the RSPCA after the animal rights charity was sent mobile phone footage of the incident by distressed members of the public.

Smith pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and was sentenced at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 13 September. He was banned from keeping animals for five years and received a 12-month community order as well as an £80 fine.

The court was shown footage of a white male - later identified as Smith - standing between trees holding Lazarus on a lead at an unknown location in Consett, County Durham.

The puppy is seen trying to pull away and cowers down before Smith lifts his arms and heavily hits the dog on the back and shoulders with an unknown object. As the dog continues to try to get away, a loud slapping noise can be heard from where the incident is being filmed.

Smith was visited by RSPCA officers at his home on 4 April where he confirmed it was him and Lazarus in the video. He allowed an inspector to take his dog to a vet to be examined but declined to voluntarily sign him over into the care of the RSPCA.

The vet deemed that Lazarus had suffered as a result of the attack and he was taken into police possession under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. The puppy required three days of pain relief but did not have any long-term injuries.

Lazarus remains in the RSPCA's care and will soon be rehomed by the charity. Credit: RSPCA

Smith will be unable to appeal his disqualification order for two years.

Speaking after the conclusion of the case, RSPCA inspector Kirsty Keogh-Laws, said: “Smith inflicted appalling and totally unnecessary violence on this young dog.

"Members of the public were equally concerned by what they witnessed and we’d like to thank them for providing us with the footage which has ensured Smith has been held to account for his actions.”

