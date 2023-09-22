Plans for Newcastle United Stack fan zone at St James' Park approved

Plans for a fan zone at St James' Park have been approved by Newcastle City Council.

Earlier this year, Newcastle United announced plans in partnership with popular North East venue Stack to build a new fan park next to the stadium with the aim of enriching the match day experience for supporters.

Detailed pictures and plans were unveiled earlier this month ahead of the council planning meeting that would decide whether or not it was given the go-ahead.

The plans have now been approved with the venue known as St James’ Stack, powered by Sela, which is expected to open in spring 2024.

Newcastle United unveiled plans for their Stack fan zone at St James' Park earlier this month. Credit: LDRS

Located in the disused car park next to St James' Metro station, the fan zone would be made up of several shipping containers arranged over two floors around a large seating area and central stage.

Six bars and ten street food units will be based around the central plaza and there will be two screens for televised sport.

It is hoped the site will create 150 full-time and part-time jobs while it will also support the Newcastle United Foundation's employability programme - NU Futures - forging links with the fan zone to give local people new opportunities.

Stack is returning to Newcastle city centre after their previous venue on Pilgrim Street closed in 2022. It has another location in Seaburn, near Sunderland, and is developing other sites in Durham, Bishop Auckland, Middlesbrough and Whitley Bay.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...