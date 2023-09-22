Police are investigating possible links between three unexplained deaths over a three-month period.

Two women died in the South Bank area of Middlesbrough this week. Police are now investigating any links between the death of another man, who died in the same area in July.

All three deaths are being treated as unexplained as inquiries continue and detectives await the results of further tests to establish the cause.

Kevin Conway, 41, was found dead at an address on Ajax Way on Saturday 15 July.

On Monday 18 September the body of a woman at a property on Ajax Way. She has now been named as 35-year-old Stephanie Alderson.

The following day, officers were called to a report of a sudden death at a property on South Court in South Bank. The woman has been identified as Kathleen Broomfield, 38.

Police found the body of Kathleen Broomfield at a property in South Court on Tuesday 19 September. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

A 43-year-old woman, who was arrested previously in relation to the death in July, has been re-arrested in connection to that death as well as the two recent deaths on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

Three others, two men aged 47 and a 39-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in relation to the death of Kathleen Broomfield.

All four remain on bail while inquiries are ongoing.

Stephanie Alderson, 35, was found dead in Ajax Way on Monday. The body of Kevin Conway was found at a property in the same street in July. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

The families of all three people who have died have paid tribute to them.

Mr Conway's sister Claire said: “Kevin was a much-loved son, father, brother, and friend to everyone who knew him. Words cannot describe the devastation of his unexpected passing.”

Ms Alderson's mother Glennis said: “Stephanie was a much-loved daughter who will be greatly missed.”

Ms Broomfield's brother Paul said: “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will be forever in our hearts.”

