Tony Mowbray discusses the Lionesses success

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has shared his excitement for the Lionesses encounter with Scotland at the Stadium of Light and praised the "amazing" progress of the women's game.

The Black Cats play Cardiff City in the Championship on Sunday but their first their stadium will play host to the Lionesses who feature in their first match since the World Cup.

With Sunderland not in action until Sunday, Mowbray will be in attendance on Friday night in what will be the first time he has been able to watch the Lionesses live.

England stars like Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs all came through the Sunderland youth academy and ahead of the game Mowbray praised the impact the region has had on women's football.

Jill Scott and Lucy Bronze are among the England Lionesses to have come through the Sunderland Academy. Credit: PA

"It's great for the club, great for the area," he explained. "It doesn't surprise me as this part of the country is football-mad.

"I have watched my three boys grow up and play in the grassroots leagues around Teesside and there have always been girls among the boys teams. Some of them catch your eye because they are determined, strong and technically good.

"Watching the ladies' team be so successful in the Euros and World Cup is exciting. I take an interest in ladies' football. I'm interested in our team and they have got some good results this season.

"I'm looking forward to watching them live. I have followed their games in the tournament and I think the improvement in recent years has been quite amazing.

"It doesn't surprise me that we have a full house coming to the Stadium of Light to watch them play because it is really exciting times."

Sunderland have won each of their last three games. Credit: PA

Following the final whistle Mowbray's attention will quickly return to Sunday's encounter as the Black Cats look to build on their five-game unbeaten run.

The 59-year-old will be able to call on the services of Nazariy Rusyn after his visa issues were sorted out while there has been further good news for Sunderland fans as goalkeeper Anthony Patterson extended his contract.

Despite the positivity surrounding the club, Mowbray urged his players to stay grounded to avoid complacency in their performances.

"When you have got a group as inexperienced as ours sometimes the better you do the more dangerous it is for their mental approach to the game," he said.

"If you want to achieve and be really successful in football and have the career that you hopefully want to talk to your grandkids about, then you have to work hard and keep your feet on the ground.

"Keep working to improve, keep working to get better, never resting on your laurels of winning a few games and thinking how good we are.

"Obviously, confidence comes with that and that's fine as long as it doesn't tip over into arrogance.

"As long as we are turning up each game and are ready for the next one then I'll be happy with them."

