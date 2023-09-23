Four people have been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Northumberland.

Emergency services and the air ambulance were called to the A696 in Milbourne, near Ponteland, shortly before midday on 23 September.

Northumbria Police have said the road between the Waggon Inn and the Highlander will be closed off for most of the day.

Officers have added that local diversions are in place.

