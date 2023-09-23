Police are searching for a man in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in County Durham.

Durham Police have said they want to speak to Glen Burdess, 27, who has links to Peterlee.

They added that it is in relation to an incident in which a quadbike was driven at a police officer, leaving them with a broken leg.

The incident happened on Mendip Close, in Peterlee, on 13 September, shorly after 11pm.

Officers confirmed that it is being treated as attempted murder.

The officer, who is based at Peterlee response, was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

