A young swan had to be rescued from a hotel roof after it crash landed there while learning how to fly.

The cygnet was spotted on the roof of the Village Hotel, at the Cobalt Business Park in North Tyneside, on Thursday night.

Two storeys high, it was unable to find a way off - sparking a rescue operation.

The Royal Quays Marina Swans group, which runs a Facebook page focussing on the welfare of swans, was informed about the cygnet and they in turn contacted Blyth Wildlife Rescue.

The swan, which appeared uninjured, was monitored till the next morning, when it became light enough for a rescue.

It was then brought down by John Anderson, from Blyth Wildlife Rescue, who returned it to its family on a nearby lake.

Mr Anderson said: "I went there with all the gear and ladders but thankfully it was not too high up and it was just as easy to access through an emergency door.

"I went straight up to the roof and managed to bring it down. It had crash landed but the roof was of a soft material so it was relatively well and unscathed.

"I checked the ring number and found out it was from just around the corner. So I took it back to its family and other cygnets on the lake."

