A police officer has been bitten by a large dog after responding to reports of violence in Middlesbrough.

The incident happened in Park Avenue, Southbank on Saturday 23 September at around 2pm.

Police were called to an address in response to a report of violence.

Upon arrival at the property, a police vehicle was smashed with a pole, causing significant damage to the windscreen of the vehicle.

A Police Officer had also then been bitten by a large Malinois dog, sustaining injuries to his leg.

A 27-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of Common Assault and Battery, Affray and Attempt Section 18 Assault.

Cleveland Police have said that the man remains in custody.

