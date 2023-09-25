Three original Banksy works of art are to go on display this week ahead of being sold at auction.

The famously anonymous street artist created the pieces in 2003 for a protest march opposing the war in Iraq.

Most of the signs from the London march did not survive as they were either discarded on the street or confiscated by the police.

The three pieces of art, which are all created on cardboard, are part of the Wrong War series and are being sold by Newcastle auction house Anderson and Garland.

The Grim Reaper, by street artist Banksy, has been valued at between £2,000 and £3,000. Credit: Anderson and Garland

Two of the pieces - Bomb Hugger and Happy Choppers - are expected to fetch an estimated £3,000 to £5,000. The third piece - Grim Reaper- has an estimated value of £2,000 to £3,000.

Julian Thomson, managing director of Anderson and Garland said: “Our recent record-breaking sale of Banksy’s Merrivale Stable for a fee inclusive £1 million really put us on the Urban Art map as far as collector’s were concerned.

"There has certainly been no let-up in enquiries since then, from both buyers and sellers. We’re delighted to have this opportunity to offer these interesting and unique artworks in our auction in late September."

The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, attended the 2003 protest, kept hold of the sign as a "cool memento" of the day.

Subsequently, after realising its significance, he started collecting other parts of the Wrong War series and has spent the last decade adding to his collection.

Pest Control, who are responsible for authenticating works by Banksy, do not issue a certificate of authenticity for works deemed as “street-art”, however these come with letters of provenance.

The works are on view to the public at the auction house on Tuesday 26 September and will go on sale on Wednesday 27 September.

Bomb Hugger, by street artist Banksy, was produced for a march opposing the Iraq war. Credit: Anderson and Garland

