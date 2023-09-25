The body of missing solo hiker Aidan Roche has been found by police in Switzerland, his family has confirmed.

Mr Roche, from Middlesbrough, was last heard from on 22 June while he was on a solo hike in the Grindelwald area of Switzerland, just two days before he was due to return to the UK.

Authorities had launched a search for the 29-year-old.

On Sunday, his older brother Connor confirmed that police had found his body near the trail he was walking.

Thanking those who helped and donated in support of the search, he said it showed "just how loved Aidan was."

The body of Aidan Roche, who was last seen in June, has been found in Switzerland. Credit: Handout

In a statement on Facebook, he said: "We received the news last week that the police in Switzerland had found Aidan near the trail he was walking. The news has hit us all hard, even with this outcome on our minds over the last few months.

"On behalf of my entire family, I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped us through all of this. The outpouring of support from so many people has got us through all of the uncertainty and anguish and shows just how loved Aidan was.

"For all the messages of support, the sharing of Aidan's pictures and posters online, and the donations to aid in finding him, you have our deepest gratitude. All of this helped to bring him home to us. Thank you so much."

Mr Roche, who grew up in the Longlands area, was a former pupil of St Joseph's and Newlands FCJ School.

More than £30,000 had been raised online to help with the search for him.

