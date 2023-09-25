A former world boxing champion is standing trial accused of three counts of sexual assault.

Boxer Glenn McCrory, from Stanley, in County Durham, denies the charges, which are alleged to have happened during a dinner function in London in September 2021.

He is standing trial at Wood Green Crown Court, in London.

Jurors were told the alleged offences happened when the 58-year-old was guest speaker at a dinner before a world heavyweight title match in London.

Three women allege McCrory touched them in a sexual manner without their consent and that he was repeatedly winking at them and slurring his words.

One reported how she had asked him which table he was seated at, and he had gripped her elbows and told her "whatever table you’re at darling".

Two other women claim McCrory had grabbed their arms before stroking their hands.

One claims she had felt his arm around her waist and that another guest had pulled him back.

Glenn McCrory ( right ) has met his match against some of the boxing greats over the decades including Lennox Lewis ( left ). Credit: PA

Following the alleged incident, all three women reported the allegations to police and McCrory was interviewed.

The court that he told officers that if there had been any misunderstanding, then he was sorry but that he is from the North East where people are very different, a lot "friendlier" than in London and it was never his intention to disturb anyone.

The prosecution told the jury that it does not matter that no private parts of the women were allegedly touched because sexual assault relates to inappropriate, sexual touching of any part of the body.

McCrory denies all the charges against him.

The trial continues.

