Police are trying to trace a man who made off from the scene of a fight which left two men in hospital.

Cleveland Police said weapons were reportedly involved in the altercation, which happened in Middlesbrough on Sunday 24 September, including a baseball bat.

Officers attended Wentworth Street at about 8:50am after a call regarding males reportedly involved in an altercation in the street.

A 21-year-old man suffered arm and hand injuries and he received treatment at hospital. A 44-year-old man suffered a minor stab wound to his abdomen and received treatment at hospital.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with threatening with a bladed article in a public place.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with wounding.

Both men remain in police custody at this time and are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 26 September.

A third male is reported to have left the scene, believed to be in a vehicle, and officers would appeal for witnesses to this incident or anyone who may know the identity of this male to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference number 191082.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

