An urgent appeal has been made after potentially dangerous medication was stolen from a car.

Cleveland Police are asking anyone who finds the stolen tablets to hand them in.

About 10 blister packs of four Fentanyl tablets were stolen when a car on Redcar High Street was broken into in the early hours of Friday 22 September.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The medication could obviously pose significant danger to anyone who may find and take it and we would ask if anyone finds it to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 190135."

