Weather warnings for the Tyne Tees region

The Met Office have named their first storm of the 2023 /24 season.

Strong winds associated with Storm Agnes are expected to move northeast Wednesday, with the chance they could be significantly disruptive.

Play Brightcove video

A deep area of low pressure named Storm Agnes, is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.

The most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60 mph gusts to affect inland areas, perhaps locally stronger over and to the lee of hills in the north.

Storm Agnes weather warnings

An area of rainfall, accompanied by very strong winds, is likely to arrive from the south on Wednesday evening with 30-50 mm, and perhaps in a few spots 60 mm, of rain building up on areas of higher ground within the warning area.

Given that this is forecast to follow an already very wet period of weather which will not have had much time to dry out, as well as the fact that the strong winds could exacerbate any flooding by blocking drains and gullies with leaves and other debris, some flooding of roads and perhaps the odd property in very flood prone areas is possible.

Rain should ease by early Thursday morning.

Met Office storm names 2023/24

Keep up to date with the....

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...