Work is starting to build a £37 million school in County Durham.

The campus will house more than 1,000 pupils who attend Belmont C of E Primary School and Belmont Community School, on the outskirts of Durham.

The building is expected to open in September 2024. Until then, pupils will continue lessons in their current buildings.

Councillor Ted Henderson, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for children and young people’s services, said: “The existing buildings are well past their best and are too small to meet the growth in demand for places in the area.

"The new buildings will accommodate more pupils and will provide ultra-modern and inspirational learning facilities fit for the demands of a 21st century education. By keeping them both on one site, children and staff will continue to benefit from close working between the primary and secondary schools.

"We want the very best for our children and young people and to maximise their chances of achieving and fulfilling their potential.”

The three-storey secondary school will have capacity for 900 pupils and the two-storey primary school will accommodate up to 315 pupils plus offer early years provision.

Belmont Community School headteacher, Paul Marsden, added: “The new build will give everyone in the Belmont School community a much-needed boost in these difficult times. It is great to have something exciting and positive to look forward to. This brand new, world-class campus will be of great benefit to the whole community for generations to come.”

Kirsty Harrison-Brown, headteacher of Belmont C of E Primary School, said: “The new campus will provide us with a fantastic opportunity to bring together our nursery and primary children in one state-of-the-art building.

“This will have a transformational impact on the lives of our young people and the community. We are very much looking forward to the future and to the wonderful prospects this will provide for our Belmont family and community.”

Construction work is due to begin on the existing sports field, on Buckinghamshire Road, before the current buildings are demolished.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...