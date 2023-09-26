An investigation is underway after a body was found in a cemetery in Sunderland.

Police were called to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at about 6:20pm on Sunday 24 September following the discovery in a concealed grassy area.

A cordon has been put in place and forensic officers are in the area to carry out further investigations.

A cordon is in place in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.20pm on Sunday, police received a report of a body being found in a concealed grassy area near to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery in Sunderland.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries and an investigation has been launched into the discovery.

“Anyone with any concerns is advised to speak to an officer on duty.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...