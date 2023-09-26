The owner of an eight-foot snake has confirmed she has been found "safe and well".

Dakota, a jungle carpet python, went missing from her vivarium at her home in Sunderland, prompting owner Michelle Brunton to issue an appeal in case any one spotted the snake.

She confirmed Dakota, who disappeared on 19 September, had returned and was found outside her vivarium.

She added: "She was picked up and directed in without fuss and we have checked and triple checked that the doors are secure."

Jungle carpet pythons are usually placid animals, but can become defensive when frightened.

Following Dakota's escape, animal welfare charity RSPCA issued advice for all snake owners.

A spokesperson said: “Many of the snakes our officers deal with are thought to be escaped pets. Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.

“We urge all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.”

