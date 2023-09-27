Anti-Iraq war artwork created by street artist Banksy has been sold at auction for more than £24,000.

The three original works were produced on cardboard in 2003 for a protest march opposing the Iraq war in 2003.

Most of the signs from the London march did not survive as they were either discarded on the street or confiscated by the police.

At the auction run by Anderson and Garland, in Newcastle, there was particular interest in Happy Choppers, which sold for £9,200, considerably more than estimates of £3,500 - £5,000.

Bomb Hugger was close behind selling at £8,000 and Grim Reaper also sold for more than its £2,000-£3,000 estimates with the hammer finally falling at £7,500.

Bomb Hugger was estimated to sell for between £3500 and £5000 but the highest bid ended up being £8000. Credit: Anderson and Garland

The spray paint pieces are part of the Wrong War series and were collected by an owner who wanted to remain anonymous.

He picked up the first of his pieces at the protest a s a "cool memento" of the day, sparking his interest in the series.

In 2022, the auction house sold another of Banksy's pieces for a seven-figure sum.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...