A man was taken to hospital after he was shot in the hand with an air rifle.

The incident happened in Billingham, on Teesside, at about 11pm on Monday 25 September.

The 37-year-old was walking along Pentland Avenue when he was shot.

He attended the University Hospital of North Tees for a wound to his hand and is receiving ongoing treatment.

Officers believe that a black BMW 1 series was in the area at the time of the incident.

Neighbourhood team officers are conducting high visibility patrols in the area for reassurance to local residents and the public.

Any witnesses or anyone with CCTV which may assist the investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 192279.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...