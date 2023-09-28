Boxer Glenn McCrory has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting three women at a pre-fight dinner in 2021.

The former world champion had been the guest speaker at a VIP function before the Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Uysk world heavyweight title bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 26 September 2021.

Three young women had alleged McCrory touched them in a sexual manner without their consent and that he was repeatedly winking at them and slurring his words.

On Thursday 28 September a jury found the 59-year-old not guilty of all three charges.

During the trial at Wood Green Crown Court, McCrory had said he had only touched any of the women to get their attention.

He said he had missed part of the meal as he was giving a 20 to 30 minute speech at the event and wanted to be served his starter.

He told the court: "All I wanted to do was get my dinner and watch the fight."

He also told the court one of the women had a "troubled reaction" to his use of the word "pet" while speaking to her.

The court heard he had told police if there had been any misunderstanding, then he was sorry but that he is from the North East where people are very different, a lot "friendlier" than in London and it was never his intention to disturb anyone.

County Durham born McCrory was a professional boxer who competed from 1984 to 1993,

He held the IBF cruiserweight title from 1989 to 1990.

