A dog has helped to sniff out an estimated £140,000 worth of illegal tobacco products which had been hidden deep inside a barbecue.

Cooper helped uncover the haul, which had been hidden inside a brick-built barbecue in the back yard of a shop in Gateshead.

Trading Standards said it was one of the most sophisticated contraptions for hiding tobacco they had found.

The barbecue could be lifted up and down by hydraulics, concealing a wooden chest full of cigarettes.

The total street value of the seized goods was estimated to be in the region of £140,000.

During a two day operation, one search warrant was executed in Gateshead, with a further three in Newcastle.

One person was arrested for suspected money laundering.

Among the items seized were 20,000 packets of cigarettes, 578 packets of hand-rolled tobacco, 200 illegal vapes and £1,300 in cash.

Detective Sergeant David Holcroft, from North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), said: “This is an excellent result and a testament to the important work we are doing alongside our partners to root out illegal cigarettes and trading operations in the region.

“While the public might not see the harm these counterfeit products cause, we know that the proceeds of their sales are often invested into organised crime and can help fund more serious offences like drug supply and even trafficking.

“We will continue to work with our partners under the banner of Operation Sentinel to take harmful and illegal items out of circulation.”

Councillor Irim Ali, of Newcastle City Council, congratulated the trading standards team.

She added: "All tobacco is dangerous, but this is particularly nasty with higher tar ratings and no duty paid. The proceeds are used to fund organised crime, so this is a double win for us.

“I’d also like to say a special thank you to Cooper the Labrador who sniffed out the cigarettes in the barbecue. Without these amazing dogs and their dedicated trainers this would never have been found.”

The operation was carried out by Newcastle and Gateshead trading standards teams, Northumbria Police and NEROCU.

