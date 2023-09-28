Horrible Histories author Terry Deary honoured at South Shields Custom House

The Horrible Histories author Terry Deary is set to be honoured at the South Shields Customs House.

The author will become an Honorary Fellow of the venue as part of The Customs House Academy, which was launched to mark the 150th anniversary of the building’s opening.

Among those who have already been honoured are Little Mix's Hade Thirlwall, comedians Sarah Millican and Jason Cook, musician John Miles and broadcasters Jeff Brown and Alfie Joey.

Ahead of the ceremony, Terry Deary told ITV News: "I've sold 38 million books, but what I don't get is many honors, so to get this from a place like the Customs House, which I admire so much is a real thrill for me - and I don't say that very often or easily.

"This is so very special because, it's such a special place and I'm thrilled."

He added that he would be "emotional" as the Customs House has many links to his career.

Before becoming an author, Deary started his career in community theatre, and said: "to be honoured by a theatre for my work is unusual but especially pleasurable. "

His also said the award was special as it was from his 'home.' The North East author now lives in County Durham but said: "Growing up I lived in Seaburn and used to cycle to South Shields, and i've just done my 25th Great North Run finishing in South Shields so the place itself is special for me too."

Ray Spencer, Executive Director of the Customs House explained: “Our Honorary Fellows are fantastic role models for the young people of the area, as they represent what can be achieved in the field of arts and entertainment with dedication and hard work”.

