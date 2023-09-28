A paedophile is back behind bars after sharing explicit videos of child abuse just months after he was released.

Matthew Lumley, aged 26, formerly of Thornbury Close in Newcastle, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday 27 September.

He had been released on February 17 after serving an 18-month sentence for possessing indecent images of children.

Lumley had been placed placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and subjected to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) but was re-arrested on 23 June, after officers uncovered evidence of his re-offending.

They found that he had engaged in 'sexually explicit conversations' online in which he shared videos of child abuse which fall into Category A - the most serious and severe category.

Lumley was recalled to prison after the arrest and later pleaded guilty to one count of distributing indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent images and two breaches of his SHPO.

In Court, he was sentenced to three years imprisonment, extended by a five-year licence and given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Liz Biggins, from Northumbria Police, said: “Sadly some people believe they are above the law and immune from the consequences.

“In this case, Lumley knew exactly what he was doing and thought he could outsmart authorities and evade detection. Not only had he served a custodial sentence for previous predatory behaviour but once released, he went back to those old ways, proving his punishment was not sufficient and that he had not learned his lesson.

“I want to thank the officers and staff involved in bringing a dangerous man back before the courts to be sentenced once again for vile offending which puts children and young people at risk of serious harm.

“Our communities are no place for people like Lumley and as a Force we will continue to do all we can to protect the vulnerable, pursue offenders and ensure effective justice.”

Anyone who is concerned about their own behaviour, or that of someone else, can visit the Lucy Faithfull Foundation website.

