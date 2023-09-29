A body found in a cemetery in Sunderland on Sunday has been confirmed to be that of missing man Stephen Simmons.

The 62-year-old had been reported as missing more than five months ago after failing to return home.

Mr Simmons, from Sunderland, had been last seen in the Saint Luke’s Terrace area of Pallion on Thursday 6 April.

An investigation was launched with officers trawling the wider area, reviewing CCTV and conducting door-to-door inquiries.

A police cordon was in place in the cemetery while police carried out investigations this week. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A body was found on Sunday 24 September in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery in Sunderland.

Formal identification has now taken place, which confirm the body is that of Mr Simmons.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in his death and a report will now be made for the coroner.

Superintendent Rob Bosson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an incredibly tragic outcome, and our thoughts remain with Stephen’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“We will continue to offer them support and would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this sad update.

“A number of inquiries and appeals were launched in a bid to find Stephen following his disappearance earlier this year.

“We have continued to review the case and follow new leads – however, we now know that the body found in Sunderland is sadly Stephen.

“This is certainly not the outcome we had hoped for. I would like to thank everyone who continued to share information with us, as well as the many officers, partners and volunteers who assisted with searches and inquiries.

“Your support is hugely appreciated.”

