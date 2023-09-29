Durham finished its Division Two campaign on a high with a victory over Leicestershire at its home ground.

Captain Scott Borthwick got to lift the trophy following the game at Seat Unique Riverside, in Chester-le-Street.

Durham's triumph came with an innings and 141 runs ending their LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two winning campaign on a high.

They required 10 wickets to secure their seventh victory of the campaign at home and took only 42.5 overs to tear through the Leicestershire batting line-up.

Hosts Durham County closed out a dominant win on home turf taking 24 points from the contest and ending the term with a huge total of 233. Credit: PA

The Durham bowlers shared the wickets around as Vishwa Fernando and Matt Parkinson claimed three apiece, while Matthew Potts, Ben Raine and Jonathan Bushnell also struck.

The Foxes briefly held up the Durham charge in the afternoon session as Will Davis scored his maiden first-class fifty in a stand worth 78 with Ben Cox.

However, the hosts closed out a dominant win, taking 24 points from the contest and ending the term with a total of 233.

Leicestershire resumed the final day 13 without loss, requiring another 301 runs to force the home side to bat again.

Potts found his line and length immediately to trouble Rishi Patel and Sam Evans. Patel added only six runs to his overnight total before he fended a rising delivery to Ollie Robinson before Evans picked out Matt Parkinson at fine leg.

Raine kept up the intensity at the other end and passed the outside edge before he finally prised out Umar Amin, who missed a straight one and lost his off-stump.

There was much to celebrate at Chester-le-Street's Riverside cricket stadium when the host team sealed their victory over Leicestershire. Credit: PA

Fernando found his rhythm to wrap the pads of Louis Kimber on three occasions before bowling the right-hander with a beauty.

He then skittled Lewis Hill to pave the way into the Leicestershire tail within 90 minutes.

In the final game of his loan spell, Parkinson came into the attack and struck twice in his first over.

Tom Scriven paid the price for his aggressive approach, advancing down the track only to be stumped by Robinson, before Parkinson turned one through Chris Wright’s gate.

Leicestershire showed resolve after lunch as Davis displayed resilience with the bat to reach a 58-ball half-century before Fernando returned with another rocket to uproot his off-stump.

The Sri Lanka international ended the game with figures of seven for 80. The end came quickly as Parkinson claimed his third wicket by finding Hull’s outside edge to bowl out Leicestershire for 173.

